The Addams Family Young@Part youth production comes to Luton library Theatre

RARE Productions, a renowned name in the world of youth theatre, is coming to Luton with The Addams Family Young@Part

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Addams Family, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and a dilemma that’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family—a man her parents have never met.

And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before—keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Show Dates:

The Adam’s Family

Friday, November 28– 7.30pm

Saturday, November 29 – 2pm & 6.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket Link: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/89662

RARE Productions:

Theatre logo

RARE Productions is a youth musical theatre company that provides opportunities for young people ages 8-21 years old to perform in full-scale musical productions in professional theatres across the UK. We strive to make being part of a RARE show a great experience for all cast members. From the very first rehearsal to the last live performance, the emphasis is on teamwork, fun and friendships, whilst learning new skills and performance techniques.

See www.rareproductions.co.uk for even more information and our auditions.