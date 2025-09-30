The Addams Family Young@Part youth production comes to Luton library Theatre
The Addams Family, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and a dilemma that’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family—a man her parents have never met.
And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before—keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
Show Dates:
Friday, November 28– 7.30pm
Saturday, November 29 – 2pm & 6.30pm
Ticket Link: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/89662
RARE Productions:
RARE Productions is a youth musical theatre company that provides opportunities for young people ages 8-21 years old to perform in full-scale musical productions in professional theatres across the UK. We strive to make being part of a RARE show a great experience for all cast members. From the very first rehearsal to the last live performance, the emphasis is on teamwork, fun and friendships, whilst learning new skills and performance techniques.
See www.rareproductions.co.uk for even more information and our auditions.