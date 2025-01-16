The Alternative 90's: Relive the '120 Minutes' Era at Luton's Ultimate Indie Throwback Night"
An eclectic night of classic alternative and indie anthems is set to take place at The Hat Factory, Blue Street, Luton on Saturday, April 5.
Were you part of the '120 Minutes' generation, spending wasted weekends at the Reading and Pheonix Festivals? If so, this is definitely the night for you.
But never fear if you missed out, as you too can experience what the great alternative bands of the 90s had to offer all in one night!!
A classic and eclectic mix awaits you with music from:-Death In Vegas, Underworld / Stereolab / Suede / The Prodigy / Curve / Garbage / Morrissey / Sneaker Pimps / Korn / Skunk Anansie and many more.
Entry will cost £10 for an advance ticket and £12 on the door, plus 10 per cent admin fees.