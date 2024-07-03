The Creatives of Lealands School Step Forward!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Creative Students from Lealands High School in Sundon Park to Showcase Artwork at Att10tive’s Step Forward Luton Creatives Event.

The Step Forward Luton Creatives event is a highly anticipated community celebration, aiming to highlight the rich culture and vibrant spirit of Luton through the creative expressions of its residents.

Taking place on July 20th, 2024, at Luton's Chalk Hills Academy, this event will showcase a diverse range of artworks that reflect the unique identity and stories of the town. Serving as a dynamic platform, it invites artists of all ages and backgrounds from across Luton to present their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planned and facilitated by Att10tive Social Enterprise the school students did a fantastic job showcasing what they thought of Luton through artwork.

Lealands Step forward

Among the many participants, the Year 9 graphic students from Lealands High School in Sundon Park have undertaken a special project with a focus on graphic art.

These talented young artists are creating large, image collage letters that spell out "Luton." Each letter is composed of a mosaic of various parts of Luton, drawn by the students themselves. These images capture scenes and elements of the town, from iconic landmarks and historical sites to everyday street scenes and hidden gems.

This project not only allows the students to express their artistic skills but also celebrates the beauty, diversity, and vibrancy of Luton, challenging any negative perceptions and fostering a sense of pride in their community. The artwork aims to evoke a sense of belonging and encourage viewers to appreciate the unique qualities of their town.

Here's what some students had to say about the project:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treasure, a student who moved from London to Luton, expresses her love for the history of Luton. Her image collage focuses on heritage gems, capturing the rich historical backdrop of the town. Andrea, on the other hand, centres her artwork on the airport, highlighting its significance to both the town and its residents.

Saima appreciates the diversity of Luton, which is reflected in her piece that focuses on memorable places around the town. She values the different cultures, races, and languages that enrich Luton and aims to showcase these aspects through her art.

Carina believes in the potential of Luton and highlights one of its biggest advantages: its international cuisine, which stems from the diversity of its people. Her piece focuses on the various foods that represent Luton’s culinary landscape.

Archie, inspired by the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend event, centres his artwork on this memorable occasion, expressing a desire for more such events in the future. Brandon’s piece focuses on the Luton Football Club, emphasizing his connection to this local institution and the communal spirit it embodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lastly, Rahela’s artwork highlights the numerous green spaces in Luton. Her piece brings attention to the natural beauty and tranquillity found within the town, offering a serene counterpoint to the bustling urban environment.

Emma Reason (Director of Art) & Shelly Ward-Lindsay (Artist in Residence/Art Teacher) said; “The Step Forward project has been a fantastic opportunity for our students here at Lealands to not only showcase their amazing talent, but to demonstrate this whilst promoting Luton's rich and diverse culture and history uniquely perceived by each student.

"This project and the lesson planned around it has enabled our students to feel more connected to their town and has fostered a sense of pride for all that Luton is and will be in the future.”

The Step Forward Luton Creatives event promises to be a vibrant showcase of the town's artistic talent, fostering community pride and engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The participation of Lealands High School students, with their thoughtful and creative projects, is a testament to the potential of young artists to contribute positively to their community.

We invite all community members to attend the Step Forward Luton Creatives event on July 20, 2024, at Chalk Hills Academy to support the young artists and celebrate the creativity and talent of Luton.