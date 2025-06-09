The Griffin Players bring ‘The Wedding Singer’ to Luton Library Theatre – A real-life love story takes centre stage

The Griffin Players are set to dazzle audiences with their upcoming production of The Wedding Singer, running from 19th to 21st June 2025 at the Luton Library Theatre. This high-energy musical comedy, based on the beloved 1998 film.

Set in 1985, the story follows Robbie Hart, New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer, whose world turns upside down when he’s left at the altar. Enter Julia, a charming waitress engaged to a Wall Street shark. As Robbie battles to win her heart, audiences are treated to a nostalgic journey filled with big hair, bigger dreams, and a toe-tapping ’80s-inspired score.

Adding a heartwarming twist to this production, the lead roles of Robbie and Julia are portrayed by a real-life married couple, Marc Rolfe and Katie Barton-Rolfe, who met during The Griffin Players’ 2017 production of Rock of Ages. Their off-stage romance brings an authentic chemistry to the stage, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience.

“Performing The Wedding Singer for the audiences of Luton is incredibly exciting,” says director Joshua Thompson. “It’s a vibrant, feel-good show that I had the pleasure of performing in almost 9 years ago as George, so I’m thrilled to be director and bring this show to life for Luton Library Theatre. Having a real-life couple in the lead roles adds a special magic that audiences will undoubtedly feel.”

Marc Rolfe as Robbie Hart

Don’t miss this unique blend of on-stage romance and off-stage love story - The Wedding Singer promises to be the musical event of the summer!

Performance Details:

• Dates: Thursday 19th – Saturday 21st June 2025

• Time: 7:45 PM (doors open at 7:15 PM)

Katie Barton-Rolfe as Julia Sullivan

• Venue: Luton Library Theatre, St George’s Square, Luton LU1 2NG

Tickets:

• Adults: £18, Concessions: £15

• Booking: The Griffin Players event tickets from TicketSource.