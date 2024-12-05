The high-flying pantomime adventure, Peter Pan, arrives at Milton Keynes Theatre this week

The strictly sensational high-flying panto adventure, Peter Pan, sails into Milton Keynes Theatre for plenty of festive fun from Fri 6 Dec – Sun 5 Jan 2025.

Milton Keynes Theatre announced earlier in the year that fab-u-lous TV judge and musical theatre star Craig Revel Horwood will lead this year’s panto as the dastardly Captain Hook. He is joined by comedian and ventriloquist Max Fulham as Smee and West End stars Ross Carpenter playing the title role of Peter Pan, Zara MacIntosh as Tink and Evelyn Hoskins as Wendy.

Peter Pan is produced by the world’s biggest pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes, whose chief executive Michael Harrison said:

Peter Pan Show Artwork

“Following the huge success of our production of Cinderella in Milton Keynes last Christmas we can’t wait to return to MK Theatre this year with another sensational pantomime. We’re absolutely thrilled that star of stage and screen Craig Revel Horwood will be at the helm of the Jolly Roger for what will be a swashbuckling adventure for all the family”.

Join Peter Pan and all your favourites from Neverland for fun, laughter, and a fab-u-lous adventure that will have your whole family hooked! In true Milton Keynes panto style, the show will be bursting with dazzling special effects, stunning costumes, and beautiful sets - creating the perfect recipe for a truly magical family experience.

Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director at Milton Keynes Theatre said:

”We are thrilled to be welcoming the brilliant Craig Revel Horwood back to the theatre in Peter Pan this year. Milton Keynes Theatre audiences love a good villain, and no one plays a baddie better than Craig, so we know he’ll inspire lots of panto boos when he takes to our stage. We’re excited for Max, Ross, Zara and Evelyn to join Craig, and bring all the pantomime magic that delights audiences every year.”

Peter Pan runs at Milton Keynes Theatre from Fri 6 Dec 2024 until Sun 5 Jan 2025. Full casting is to be announced later in the year. There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and relaxed performances throughout the season.

Be part of the panto magic – hook your tickets today at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.