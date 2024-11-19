The King’s Polar Bear - A brand new theatre adventure for the whole family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join family favourites Full House for a beautifully poignant festive theatre show – The King’s Polar Bear - from 7 - 24 December at the Hat Factory Arts Centre in Luton. Tickets from £11 each, contact the box office on 01582 878100 or book online www.culturetrust.com.

Masters of children’s storytelling Full House Theatre will be returning to the stage at the Hat Factory Arts Centre, Luton this festive season.

From the creators of beloved family theatre shows such as The Elves and the Shoemaker, By the Light of the Moon and Peter Pan and Me, The King’s Polar Bear is a brand-new magical show that takes inspiration from the true story of King Henry III's ‘white bear’.

A gift by King Haakon of Norway in the 1250s, the bear was housed in Henry’s Royal Menagerie in the Tower of London, becoming a popular attraction.

Shadow puppetry is part of the magical storytelling

This playful and highly visual new show blends an intriguing historical tale with modern morality issues, raising poignant questions about animal and environmental welfare in a gentle yet thought-provoking way.

This powerful parable conveys meaningful messages to young audiences in an accessible and entertaining style, taking them on a magical adventure unlike any other.

With vibrant characters, hand crafted puppets and a beautiful original score by BAFTA nominated composer Rebecca Applin, The King’s Polar Bear is a heartfelt, musical and inspiring tale of hope and opportunity, told under the awesome shimmer of the northern lights.

The new show has recently been on tour, garnering great reviews:

Under the sea for a glimpse into the world we need to protect

“It was amazing! I love the message and we all should protect our seas.” said a child audience member

“A first-class performance full of imagination and beautiful music. Those puppets are wonderful too! Hope to have you back again soon.” said Phil Norton, Venue Manager, at Stamford Arts Centre

“I saw the show with my godson and daughter and have to say it was just delightful...and our audience loved it!’ said Karen Burrows, Events Administrator, Stamford Arts Centre

Ben Miles, Performer in The King’s Polar Bear said: "It’s so much fun creating a brand-new show for families, the rehearsal room is always full of laughter and joy.

Meet the King's Polar Bear! Christmas show performances at the Hat Factory Arts Centre

"It’s been fantastic playing around in the studio with our powerful polar bear puppet, learning lively feel-good tunes and seeing the lavish costumes for the first time. I’m really proud to be part of a show that brings together the magic of storytelling whilst exploring the beauty and fragility of the natural world."

Rachael Donlan, Head of Public Programmes at the Culture Trust said: “We understand young families, and with Full House Theatre, you’re guaranteed a high quality, relaxed experience. The shows are around 50 minutes long and have an interactive part to involve the audience if they want to.

"Our performance on Saturday, December 14 at 2pm is a BSL (British Sign Language) performance with a specialist performance BSL interpreter present. Ticket holders can join us an hour before each show, for free arts and crafts sessions to make their visit to the Arts Centre even more special!”

For more information and to book tickets, go online www.culturetrust.com or contact the box office 01582 878100