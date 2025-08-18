The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is set to bring Olympian energy to audiences at Milton Keynes Theatre this September

The quest is about to begin with the first-ever UK tour of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, which comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Wed 3 – Sun 7 Sep.

Get ready, demigods! The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is set to embark on an electrifying UK tour this autumn, bringing the hit stage adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling novel to audiences across the country. The tour will come to Milton Keynes Theatre from Wed 3 – Sun 7 Sep.

Leading the charge (and wielding the lightning bolt!) is Vasco Emauz (Back To The Future: The Musical) as the one and only Percy Jackson, joined by Kayna Montecillo (Starlight Express) as the wise and fearless Annabeth, and Cahir O’Neill ([title of show]) as everyone's favourite satyr sidekick, Grover.

They will be joined by Simone Robinson (Coming to England) as Sally Jackson, Niall Sheehy (Miss Saigon) as Mr Bruner, Aidan Cutler (Back to the Future: The Musical) as Mr D, Ellie-Grace Cousins (Mamma Mia!) as Clarisse, Paolo Micallef (who was cast following open auditions) as Luke with Alex Anderton (making his professional stage debut), Abe Armitage (The Wizard of Oz), Joseph Connor (Sister Act), Ellouise Delooze (making her professional stage debut),Becca Francis (Iolanthe at ENO)and Amy McEvoy (making her professional stage debut) as the ensemble, Camp Half-Blood is officially open for more adventures!

Paul Taylor-Mills (Producer) said: “We’re thrilled to bring Percy Jackson’s epic journey to more UK audiences following the success we’ve had in London. This show is full of energy, humour, and heart—whether you're a long-time fan or new to the world of Camp Half-Blood, you’re in for an unforgettable adventure.”

Based on the beloved book series (with over 180 million copies sold worldwide), Percy Jackson’s story has been adapted into both films and a major hit TV series for Disney+. The musical first premiered off-Broadway in 2014 to rave reviews and went on to have two US tours, another off-Broadway run in 2017 and a 16-week limited run on Broadway in 2019. The Lightning Thief made waves in the West End during its critically acclaimed, record-breaking run at The Other Palace.

When New York City teenager Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek god, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined.

With newly discovered powers he is unable to control, an unwanted destiny and a whole textbook’s worth of mythical monsters on his trail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero.

The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat.

This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling The Lightning Thief has a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill), music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs) and is directed and choreographed by Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day). Set and costume design is by Ryan Dawson Laight (Burlesque), lighting design by Tim Deiling (SIX), sound design by Dan Samson (Heathers The Musical), video design by Matt Powell (Chess), musical supervision is by Jeremy Wootton (Heathers The Musical) with musical direction by Will Joy (Cruel Intentions – The 90s Musical),illusions by Richard Pinner (Ghost) and fight direction by Lisa Connell (Heathers). Associate Director & Choreographer is Libby Watts (Wicked) and Associate Set & Costume Designer is Christophe Eynde (Your Lie In April).

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes