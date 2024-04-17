The Mall set to celebrate Festival Fashion with free event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two day event, free for all to attend, will help shoppers gear up ahead of what is set to be an amazing summer of music, showcasing all that The Mall has to offer in terms of on-trend fashion, footwear and accessories.

The event will run from 11am – 5pm, with the ‘Main Stage’ in Central Square transformed with a live DJ playing electric sets, alongside workshops and one-to-one consultations from professional and award-winning stylist Anna-Marie Trzebinski.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers are encouraged to keep an eye out for pop-up fashion shows featuring a range of retailers at the centre and to keep any receipts from their hauls, as a £20 spend in any store within The Mall will give shoppers the opportunity to enter ‘Winning Wellies’ for the chance to win some fantastic festival themed prizes!

Festival Fashion

There will also be festival braiding and glitter hair for attendees to enjoy in exchange for a small donation, to really top of their festival looks. All proceeds will go to Luton Foodbank.

The event runs ahead of what is set to be a very exciting summer for Luton, with the arrival of Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Stockwood Park for a three day music extravaganza from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th May. Acts such as Coldplay, RAYE and Chase & Status will be performing on this weekend to remember, with festival fashion trends set to take centre stage as the whole of the UK look to Luton for this legendary event.

The Festival Fashion event provides the perfect opportunity to check out on-trend looks for the Big Weekend, as well as other upcoming events such as Wireless and Glastonbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented, “We are so excited to be hosting the Festival Fashion event on 26th & 27th April. Get ready for a fantastic atmosphere to take over our centre, with live music sets, fashion shows, games and more to get involved in over the two days. We encourage shoppers to take advantage of our fantastic stylist and hair braiding too, as this event is free for all to enjoy. Come and get festival ready!”