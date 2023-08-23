The shopping centre has celebrated the school holidays with a host of free activities for families to enjoy, including an ongoing Jurassic Trail (with the chance to win one of three fantastic dinosaur themed bundles), Dino Digs for young adventurers and Walking with Dinosaurs events to get up close and personal with the larger-than-life beasts who roamed the centre.

The summer will be culminating with a One Great Day celebration, with the return of Walking with Dinosaurs as well as dinosaur themed crafts. Face painters will also be on hand to transform little ones into their very own Jurassic beast, magical creature, superhero and more!

All funds raised on this day will go towards two very important charities, Great Ormond Street Hospital and Keech Hospice Care children’s services, the local charity that supports terminally ill children and their families to make the most of the time they have in the most relaxed environment possible.

ONE GREAT DAY

The Mall Luton are proud supporters of Keech Hospice Care and have featured the charity as part of their Luton Life podcast. Listen to the episode to find out more about their fantastic work. The Mall are also a sponsor for Keech’s Short Tail Trail, a unique free art trail featuring over 90 hare sculptures plus a few tortoises too, coming to Luton next summer.

The ‘One Great Day’ fun day provides the perfect opportunity for back to school shoppers and those looking to enjoy the wide array of shops and food outlets to get involved in what is set to be a truly roar-some day out.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented “Our One Great Day event on Saturday 26th August provides us with the perfect way to see out what has been a brilliant summer, full of so many free activities for families to enjoy throughout the school holidays. We will be raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital and Keech Hospice Care, two fantastic charities who do excellent work supporting children and their families.”

Lavinia continues, “We invite everyone to come along and let your imagination run wild, before our dinosaurs head home on 31st August. We can’t wait to welcome you!”