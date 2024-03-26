The Mall set to welcome Wonderland over the Easter holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Easter in Wonderland’ will run from Friday 29th March to Sunday 14th April, providing free family fun for little ones across the school holidays with an Alice in Wonderland theme. The Wonderland Garden in Central Square will have colouring for little ones to enjoy each day, and additional events will be running across the two weeks for even more fun, including:

Wednesday 3rd & Monday 8th AprilMagic Shows with the Mad HatterMarvel at the Hatter's mind-blowing magic shows, running at intervals throughout the day. Get ready for things to get curiouser and curiouser!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday 4th & Wednesday 10th AprilDecorate a Krispy Kreme!*Pick up a tasty Krispy Kreme Original Glazed and top with sweets of your choice, ready for tasting! Eat me!

Easter in Wonderland

Saturdays 6th & 13th AprilFlamingo CroquetIn classic Alice in Wonderland style, grab a flamingo mallet and challenge your friends to a game of croquet. But don’t worry, the Queen of Hearts is on her day off!

All events will run from 11am – 4pm at the Wonderland Garden in Central Square whilst stocks last. Families are encouraged to come along as an exciting break from their shopping trip at the centre, which boasts a wide range of High Street favourites and unique independents, alongside many delicious food outlets perfect for refreshments.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented “We’re excited to be embracing the madness of Wonderland with our Easter events here at The Mall for the school holidays! Join us for hours of fun, with the opportunity to laugh, get creative and challenge your friends with our unique activities all free for families to enjoy in Central Square. We look forward to welcoming you!”