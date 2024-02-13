The Mall to host free family activities this February half term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The arts and crafts are themed as ‘Luton Flying High’ – the same theme as this year’s Luton International Carnival and will celebrate an aviation theme. The events are set to keep children of all ages occupied throughout the half term on their trip to The Mall.

Sessions will be running between 10am – 4pm in Central Square and will include themed recyclable activities that are environmentally friendly.

Also following the activities, on Saturday 24th February will be the FREE Spring Selfie Globe. Visitors at The Mall will be encouraged to stop by Central Square from 11am to 4pm to snap their very own selfie, celebrating the joys of the upcoming season and the return of warmer and brighter weather!

The Selfie Globe is being organised in partnership with Luton BID. Jacki Flower, Luton BID Manager, commented: “We are delighted to partner with The Mall Luton to present the Spring Selfie Globe event. This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate the arrival of spring, and capture some beautiful moments. The vibrant floral background and multi-coloured confetti are sure to add a touch of joy to everyone's day”.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented: “We are so excited to host a week’s worth of free half term activity here at The Mall for our local families. This is a great opportunity to come along and get creative whilst enjoying all of the shops and eateries we have to offer. It’s set to be a very colourful week and we look forward to welcoming you.”