Film lovers in Luton are in for a treat as The Orange Picture Club hosts a special Cinema Day at the Luton Library Theatre on Saturday, April 6th.

For just £4, audiences can immerse themselves in a celebration of classic cinema, complete with screenings, a film quiz, and a nostalgic journey through movie history.

The event kicks off at 1:00 PM with A Trip to the Moon, Georges Méliès’ iconic 1902 silent film, renowned for its ground-breaking visual effects and whimsical storytelling.

Cinema Paradiso & A Trip to the Moon

At 1:30 PM, film enthusiasts can test their knowledge in an interactive Film Quiz, where they’ll have the chance to win exclusive Orange Picture Club posters as prizes.

The highlight of the day is the screening of Cinema Paradiso [15] at 2:30 PM—a heart-warming masterpiece that captures the magic of film and its power to shape lives.

This beautifully restored version brings new life to Giuseppe Tornatore’s Oscar-winning love letter to cinema. The Orange Picture Club continues its mission to create an accessible and vibrant film community in Luton.

With this latest event, they invite audiences to experience the wonder of cinema together in an affordable and welcoming setting. Join the celebration, whether you're a lifelong movie buff or just looking for an afternoon of great films, Cinema Day promises a unique and nostalgic experience.

Mark your calendars for April 6th and join The Orange Picture Club for a magical journey through film history!

Tickets are here! https://linktr.ee/theorangepictureclub

For more details, follow The Orange Picture Club on social media.