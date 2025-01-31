The Rocky Horror show returns to Milton Keynes Theatre this February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical The Rocky Horror Show is coming back to Milton Keynes as part of a major UK Tour, from Mon 10 – Sat 15 Feb.

The Rocky Horror Show defies space and time as it continues to captivate audiences around the world, featuring all the outrageous characters and infectious energy that has made the show a global phenomenon for over five decades.

An exceptional cast, led by Adam Strong (We Will Rock You / Disney’s Aladdin), making his Rocky debut in the role of Frank N Furter – will be bringing their biggest party yet to audiences across the country. Bringing laughs, thrills and time-warping fun, comedian Nathan Caton brings his sharp wit and undeniable style to the role of The Narrator.

Brad will be played by Connor Carson, Janet by Lauren Chia, Riff Raff by Job Greuter, Magenta/Usherette by Natasha Hoeberigs, Columbia by Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli, Rocky by Morgan Jackson and Eddie/Dr Scott by Edward Bullingham. Completing the cast are Phantoms Ryan Carter-Wilson, Arthur Janes, Hollie Nelson, Erica Wild, on-stage swing Alex Hetherington and on-stage swing/dance captain Stacey Monahan.

The Rocky Horror Show Production Photo

The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party that famously combines science fiction, horror, comedy, and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for 50 years and counting, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “Time Warp”.

The show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80.

The Rocky Horror Show Production Photo

Since it first opened, The Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world. The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages as it continues to delight audiences on its sell-out tour.

In 1975 it was transformed into a film called ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest-running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in the Rocky Horror Show over the past 50 years.

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts!

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.