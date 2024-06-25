The Self Love Revolution Camp - 29th July to 1st August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Enter The Self Love Revolution Camp - the transformational women’s retreat hosted by global podcast host and influencer Lu Featherstone and Wild Canvas.

Lu Featherstone and Wild Canvas announce the Self Love Revolution Camp, a four-day women’s transformational retreat taking place between Monday 29th July and Thursday 1st August.

Famed for her 'no holds barred' approach to life, the menopause and more, the global podcast host and influencer Lou Featherstone (@Luinluland) will host her ‘mid-life mindset makeover’ at Wild Canvas - the five-week festival experience, set within the Turvey House Estate in the Bedfordshire countryside.

The Self Love Revolution Camp, which is designed to empower and inspire, features an extensive program of events crafted to foster self-discovery, connection and personal growth. Those taking part will be surrounded by like-minded humans and enter the Girl Gang adventure of your dreams - learning how to ‘STOP getting in your own way’ through a series of incredible speakers and mind-blowing workshops. Activities include:

Lou Featherstone - The Self Love Revolution Camp

● Adventures Outside Your Comfort Zone: Experience new activities designed to challenge and excite.

● Intention Setting Workshops: Begin your journey with a clear and focused mind.

● Guided Journaling Sessions: Reflect and document your personal growth.

● Rituals and Mindfulness Practices: Engage in practices that ground and center you.

Boutique camping

● Fitness Activities: From yoga to bootcamp, push your physical limits.

● Sound Bath Sessions and Breath Workshops: Relax and rejuvenate with holistic healing techniques.

● Campfires and Cocktails: Enjoy social evenings under the stars.

● Nutritious Food: Enjoy meals prepared lovingly on-site, including a supper club banquet.

Self Love Revolution - Bedfordshire

Speakers and Facilitators include:

● Nasreen El-Mariesh: Transformational Coach & Luminary

● Lynne Franks: Founder of the SEED Women’s Empowerment Network

● Illana Gambrill: Founder of DanceBox

● Gail Muller: Adventurer and Bestselling Author

● Amy Polly: Mindfulness Rebel and Entrepreneur

● EyeStorm Women UK: Community for confident public speaking

● Afra Bell: Performer and Coach

The retreat is priced at £480 per person, which includes camping in your own tent, all workshops, activities, parties, meals (including a sit-down supper club on the Wednesday), cocktails and goody bags.

Guests also have the option to upgrade their stay with boutique camping choices, such as Tipis, Yurt-tents, Bell tents, and Octagon tents. Each choice is furnished with beds, fresh linen, rugs, coffee tables, outdoor seating, fire pits, and lanterns. Prices for upgraded accommodation start at £300, with additional beds available for an extra £60. Please note that furnished accommodation prices do not include the SLR Camp tickets.