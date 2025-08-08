The young singers of Bedfordshire Youth Opera return to St Mary’s Church, Luton

This year’s Night at the Opera hosted by Luton Music will take place on Monday 18th August at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church, Luton. Entry is free with retiring collection.

At the Gala the company will be joined by internationally acclaimed singers, Kitty Whately and Simon Bailey, both of whom started out with Bedfordshire Youth Opera, before going onto to their illustrious careers. Laura Turner who sang with the Youth Opera in 2018 – 2021 also returns.

Last year’s gala was an outstanding success, raising funds to support the courses that the organisation delivers to young opera and musical theatre talents of Bedfordshire, aged 14-26. Bedfordshire Youth Opera, managed by the Bedfordshire Music Trust, is entirely self-funded and receives no direct government support. The revenue the company receives from this annual fundraising gala performance is pivotal, ensuring that courses and opportunities remain available to the young people of Luton and Bedfordshire.

Bedfordshire Youth Opera’s main production of ‘The Enchanted Pig’ will take place at the University of Bedfordshire Theatre from Wednesday 27th August to Saturday 30th August.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the website:

Critically acclaimed baritone and composer Roderick Williams (OBE), said of the company “What voices, what incredible stage presence and what attention to detail. The focus, clarity and sense of self BYO instils […] will be present in everything and anything they choose to do.”

Bedfordshire Youth Opera has been providing a platform for young singers since 1981, with its annual summer courses and fully staged productions. The organisation has launched the careers of many well-known international performing artists including Rachel Nicholls, Carolyn Sampson, Kitty Whately, Peter Hoare, Simon Bailey and Rebecca Bottone.

photo from Bedfordshire Youth Opera's 2024 production of Dido and Aeneas by Henry Purcell.

Rachel says “If I hadn’t had access to Bedfordshire Youth Opera when I was 15, I wouldn’t really have known that opera was a thing that was possible for me, and through my experience with Bedfordshire Youth Opera I realised that it was my thing and it’s what I [now] do for my job.”

Since 1944 Luton Music has been at the heart of the town's musical landscape, bringing high quality events to St Mary’s Church, Luton in their yearly seasons of concerts given by professional musicians from around the world. It is chaired by Richard Sisson (composer and pianist, BBC, ITV, National Theatre; educator, Royal College of Music, Luton Sixth Form).

Luton Music has partnered with Bedfordshire Youth Opera, providing the young singers further opportunity to perform and engage in opera, and to fundraise for the organisation. Richard has been thrilled to invite the company to return to the music club’s summer season: “It’s really nice for me to be involved because this is my community, I live in Luton. I love to see my students flourishing and, goodness, how expert the tuition is: it’s amazing.”

Bedfordshire Youth Opera not only provides a platform for young singers, but also opportunities for young people to work behind the scenes. They help to build sets, to design props, to make costumes, to direct, to play in the orchestra - and can also be involved in publicity initiatives, marketing and front of house responsibilities. Please come and support all these wonderful youngsters as they realise their extraordinary potential. This fundraising opera gala is at 7.30pm on Monday 18th August at St Mary's Church, Luton LU1 3JF.