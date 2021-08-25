Aylesbury Waterside Theatre back with a bang as awesome autumn shows are announced

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is back in business with a programme of events offering something for everyone.

Hairspray from Monday, September 6, to Saturday, September 11, and 9 to 5 The Musical will hit the stage from Tuesday, September 28, to Saturday, October 2, starring Louise Redknapp, are ready to satisfy the appetites of musical theatre lovers.

Returning due to popular demand is the multi award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong from Monday, November 22, to Saturday, November 27, offering comedy capers and hilarious mishaps.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre back with a bang

Familiar faces from the stand-up circuit include Rob Brydon on Saturday, October 16, Omid Djalili on Tuesday, October 19, Alan Carr on Sunday, October 24, Al Murray the next day, adnd Milton Jones on Sunday, November 14.

For evenings with a difference there’s Grayson Perry: A Show for Normal People will be on Tuesday, November 9, Sunday Times no.1 bestseller Adam Kay with his This Is Going To Hurt tour on Tuesday, October 12, and the UK’s funniest red head, La Voix is back on Thursday, October 21, with her trademark comedy, cabaret and mesmerising impressions.

Young theatre fans will love the entertaining and educating Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain from Wednesday, November 3, to Saturday, November 6, and a timeless tale awaits with The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe from Tuesday, November 16, to Saturday, November 20, perfect escapism for those aged eight to 108!

Festive fun is back on the agenda with this year’s must-see family pantomime, Cinderella from Friday, December 3, to Sunday, January 2, and Santa’s Elves and The Shoemaker from Friday, December 17, to Thursday, December 23, will be spreading festive cheer in the Second Space ahead of the big day later this year.

Lion, Witch & The Wardrobe (c) Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

No line-up is complete without live music, and the Waterside has plenty.

Friars Aylesbury presents OMD plus special guests Altered Images on Friday, September 17, The Vaccines return for one night only on Saturday, September 18, Scouting for Girls bring a night of classic 80s covers on Thursday, October 14, and kings of the sea shanty Fisherman’s Friends will perform on Friday, September 24.

For full event listings pick up a new season What’s On, or visit the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre website.