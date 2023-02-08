Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has a feast of one-night shows to choose from in March

Spirit of the Dance

Spring is just around the corner, as are a whole host of events and experiences to enjoy at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, both in the main auditorium and the Norman Bragg Studio.

The luck of the Irish is with Aylesbury this month and celebrations of Irish culture aren’t just for St Patrick’s Day. There’s Spirit of the Dance (Thu 2 Mar) with an explosive fusion of heart-pounding Irish music with dance styles from around the world; one of the biggest names in the Irish music scene Nathan Carter (Sun 12 Mar); and a real craic in store with Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners (Sun 19 Mar).

Two literary classics are being brought to life with Revision on Tour. Intrigue and suspicion are in the air as Dickens Theatre Company take on an exciting new stage adaption of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde (Thu 23 Mar), and they also present the tale of Macbeth (Tue 21 – Wed 22 Mar) told by the infamous porter and an ensemble of five actors in this fresh, fast-paced new adaptation of the Shakespeare tragedy. There’s also a chance to see a National Theatre screening of Othello (Thu 16 Mar) in the Norman Bragg Studio.

Jon Richardson

Ellen Kent brings Puccini’s opera La Bohème (Mon 13 Mar), and a screening of the Royal Opera House’s Turandot is taking place in the studio on Wed 22 Mar ahead of Brian & Roger Eno Live at the Acropolis screening (Thu 30 Mar), a chance to see the pair famous for their atmospheric music perform against a spectacular backdrop.

And singing isn’t just for professionals. Warm up your vocal cords and take to the stage in the Norman Bragg Studio to sing along to all your musical and Disney favourites with Musical Theatre Karaoke (Thu 2 Mar).

Comedy kicks off with Jon Richardson: The Knitwit (Sat 4 Mar), Danny Baker brings his At Last The Sausage Sandwich Tour (Fri 24 Mar) and an evening of relatable laughs about all things parenthood arrives in the studio with Priscilla Queen of the Disaster (Fri 17 Mar).

Join Nick Care’s Big Band Paean (Sun 5 Mar) to celebrate the inspiring life of this late local musician and educator, and see fresh talent take to the main stage when Rare Youth Productions presents Grease (Thu 16 – Sat 18 Mar). Pick up a new talent with local artist Peter Keegan as he holds an Introduction to Drawing (Mon 20 Mar) and an Introduction to Acrylic (Tue 21 Mar) workshop.

Priscilla Queen of the Disaster

The theatre’s regular Dementia Friendly Screening programme continues with West Side Story (Thu 30 Mar), and those inquisitive about all things theatre are invited to step behind the curtain and enjoy an exclusive Theatre Tour (Fri 3 Mar). The guided tour offers a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes, full of fascinating facts and stats.

A listing of all forthcoming events is available at atgtickets.com/aylesbury