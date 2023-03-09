No Dinner for Sinners by Edward Taylor is being performed from March 23-25 at 8pm and is a hilarious comedy charting a hectic Saturday in the life of Jim Watt.

His boss is coming to dinner and this super-moral American (a deacon of the American Church of the Holy Scripture) disapproves of unmarried couples living together.

After an unsuccessful attempt to get his girlfriend to pose as his wife, Jim enrols his eccentric cleaning lady. The result is a string of hilarious miscommunications as Jim tries to save his job by trading lies and wives almost as quickly as his boss is trading shares.

Edna Chapman (played by Jan Delamore), Jim Watt (played by Mark Croft) and Bill McGregor (played by Colin Delamore). Inspecting a bowl of dodgy Wheatipuffs that Edna has rustled up as pre-dinner 'nibbles'.

Edward Taylor was a dramatist, comedy scriptwriter and producer. He worked for many years at the BBC, writing scripts for Morecambe and Wise, The Two Ronnies, Harry Worth and many other productions. His plays include the thriller Murder by Misadventure.

The play is directed by Colin Aldous, a member of the group for over 40 years and director of many of its shows.

Previous productions include, Oliver, Bugsy Malone, 42nd Street, Stepping Out, Blood Brothers, The Three Musketeers, Hobsons Choice, Private Lives, Noises Off, Allo Allo, Steaming, No Sex Please Were British, Black Adder, many of the Farndale Avenue comedies and more pantomimes than he can remember.

Colin said: “The play was recommended to me by another member of the group and although written in the 1990’s it has now been updated and referenced for 2023. I enjoy directing comedies and this show is no exception. One of my favourite characters is the scene-stealer Edna the cleaner. She has some of the funniest lines and appears in most of the comic situations.”

Bill McGregor (played by Colin Delamore) and Jim Watt (played by Mark Croft). Bill (Jim's boss and President of 'Moral Outrage') is having a rant

The group are lucky to have a cast of gifted comedy actors for this production. Mark Croft will be appearing on stage as Jim Watt. Chloe Nixon, who starred in the recent panto as Goldilocks, returns to play Terri Pringle. Hannah Williams, a new member of the group, and Jan Delamore play Helen Foster and Edna Chapman. Playing the American visitors Bill and Nancy McGregor are Colin Delamore and Liz Rhodes.

"Rehearsals are going well and we are all looking forward to presenting our audiences with an hilarious and entertaining production," added Colin.