Eastenders’ Rita Simons to star in Peter Pan panto at Dunstable theatre

Rita Simmons. Picture: Grove Theatre

You might know her as Roxy Mitchell, but she is donning her best pirate costume as she plays Captain Hook in The Grove’s pantomime later this year.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rita Simmons, Eastenders and Hollyoaks star, will join the cast of this Christmas’ pantomime, The All New Adventures of Peter Pan!

She’ll be swapping her soap scripts for song lyrics as she gets ready to add some sparkle to the stage in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rita will be joined by Dunstable favourite, Will Kenning, as Mrs Smee – with more cast members to be revealed soon.

Paul Hendy is back with another fantastic show, produced by the award-winning Evolution Productions, the same team behind Beauty and the Beast, and 2023’s brilliant Jack and the Beanstalk.

The panto will start on December 5, 2025 and close on January 4, 2026.

The Grove said: “It’s never too early to book, with lavish sets, hilarious jokes and fun for the whole family, HOOK your tickets now!”