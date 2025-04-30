Eastenders’ Rita Simons to star in Peter Pan panto at Dunstable theatre
Rita Simmons, Eastenders and Hollyoaks star, will join the cast of this Christmas’ pantomime, The All New Adventures of Peter Pan!
She’ll be swapping her soap scripts for song lyrics as she gets ready to add some sparkle to the stage in December.
Rita will be joined by Dunstable favourite, Will Kenning, as Mrs Smee – with more cast members to be revealed soon.
Paul Hendy is back with another fantastic show, produced by the award-winning Evolution Productions, the same team behind Beauty and the Beast, and 2023’s brilliant Jack and the Beanstalk.
The panto will start on December 5, 2025 and close on January 4, 2026.
The Grove said: “It’s never too early to book, with lavish sets, hilarious jokes and fun for the whole family, HOOK your tickets now!”
