Five of the best things to see in and around Luton over the next week

The Piatti Quartet bring top-class classical musicianship to Luton

1 Fairytale of New York

Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 17

From the producers of the hit show Seven Drunken Nights, Fairytale of New York is a feel-good Irish-inspired Christmas show. The production features an international cast of singers, musicians and dancers bringing favourite Christmas songs including Driving Home for Christmas, Baby it’s Cold Outside, O Holy Night, Silent Night, Winter’s Tale and, of course, The Fairytale of New York. It also features some of the greatest Irish sing-along songs including The Galway Girl, The Irish Rover, Wagon Wheel, Dirty Old Town and The Black Velvet Band. Set in McGrath’s Irish pub on Christmas Eve, this story of a magical Irish Christmas promises to have people of all ages singing, laughing and dancing in the aisles. Visit grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

2 T-Rextasy

Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 20

T-Rextasy are one of the world’s leading tribute bands dedicated to Marc Bolan and T.Rex, and the only band endorsed and approved by Marc’s family, estate and original T.Rex members. The band were formed in 1992 and have been named Best Live Tribute Band in the UK on the BBC One programme Battle of the Fantasy Bands. Expect hits including Get It On, Ride a White Swan, Hot Love, Jeepster, Metal Guru, Children of the Revolution and more.

Visit grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

3 Piatti Quartet

St Augustine’s Church, Luton, November 15, 7.45pm

Luton Music’s next concert features a return visit by the Piatti String Quartet, who will be playing music by Purcell, Ravel and Mendelssohn. Since their success at the 2015 Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition, the Piatti have performed live across the world, broadcast from many countries and made several recordings. It’s a chance to hear a highly respected quartet without having to travel to London. The programme includes works by Purcell, Ravel and Mendelssohn. Visit www.lutonmusic.org.uk to book.

4 Songs of the Heart

Hat Factory Arts Centre, Luton, November 12

Experience a rich evening of variety, depth and surprise, for dance and music lovers alike. Violin-cello duo Balladeste will perform original pieces from their newly released album Beyond Breath, a reflective collection of new compositions taking inspiration from a set of Indian devotional songs. Filmed dance piece Shakti – A Companion marries raga and aria and is inspired by Purcell’s Lament of Dido, before Maryam Shakiba brings the joy and energy of odissi dance in live performance. Visit culturetrust.com to book.

5 Coldplace

Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 14