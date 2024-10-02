"I'm rude, I'm over the top, I'm loud": Comedian Ed Gamble comes to Dunstable with his 'Hot Diggity Dog' show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble is bringing his latest comedy show to The Grove theatre this month – and we spoke with him ahead of his performance in Dunstable.

Whether you know him from Mock The Week, Taskmaster or hosting the Off Menu podcast with James Acaster, Ed Gamble is an undeniable funny man..

And those dying to see him in action won’t have long to wait as he’s bringing his new show, Hot Hot Diggity Dog, to Dunstable this month.

When asked what people can take away from his night, he said: “I always like to say that you won't learn anything from my shows. You'll probably actually end up walking out the theatre knowing a little bit less than you did when you went in.”

Ed Gamble. Picture: Matt Crockett

You can expect jokes, silly story-telling and oodles of physical comedy. The 38-year-old explained: “I just try and give everyone a fun night. I'm rude, I'm over the top, I'm loud. It's not high art, but people seem to enjoy it.”

If you happen to be (un)lucky enough to bag a front row seat, expect to have a talk with the main man. Ed said: “I try not to victimise anyone, but I will have a chat if you're sat in the front row. I'm pretty good, after doing this for so long, at sensing whether someone actually wants to speak to me.

"I don't want to make anyone feel uncomfortable.”

And he warned parents about bringing children to the event – the Grove has a minimum age of 14. He said: “It's a very silly and dumb storytelling show. It's probably ruder than you'd necessarily want to bring your 13-year-old along. If you're happy with your kids seeing some absolute filth, I'm not censoring myself in any way.”

But Ed’s main goal is making sure everyone has a great night. He told our reporter: “I want to see people crying with laughter. That's all I'm interested in – an evening out where they can really enjoy themselves and forget about everything else.”

The comedian is half way through his UK tour, and has been to scores of venues up and down the country. He mentioned the importance of supporting smaller theatres, especially for aspiring artists.

Ed explained: “We're so lucky to have such a high density of incredible arts venues and art spaces that we need to protect at any cost, because every town has has somewhere that they can go and see live comedy, live theatre, live music.

" I can't think of any other country in the world that that has such a burgeoning art scene.”

Tickets are selling fast, but you can click this link to book.