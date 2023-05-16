News you can trust since 1891
Immersive comedy-drama Club Revoluton explores what it's like to live in Luton

The play will have four shows this week

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 16th May 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:48 BST

A community centre in Luton will transform into ‘Club Revoluton’ this week for an immersive comedy-drama.

Club Revoluton is inspired and performed by young Lutonians and explores what it is like to live, love, work and socialise in the town today.

The play in Marsh House Community Centre will follow the lives of two young people through school, university and beyond, set to early-noughties and more recent music.

The drama follows the life choices of two youngsters in LutonThe drama follows the life choices of two youngsters in Luton
Written by award-winning writer James McDermott and directed by Chris Yarnell, it is a co-production between Revoluton Arts and 1DegreeEast.

An excerpt from the script reads: “Lu wanted to be an actress. Tone wanted to be an astronaut. Their parents told them if they worked hard, they could be anything they wanted. Lu worked hard and now she’s a waitress in The Hat Factory Cafe. Tone worked hard and now he’s a gas salesman polluting the atmosphere he loves. How do they deal with being mediocre like everyone else? By going clubbing in Luton, of course…”

The play will be the first professional acting credit for the six young actors bringing the script to life.

On Friday, May 19, Club Revoluton will be followed by a post-show open mic night with spoken word, poetry and musical performances from artists. Performances are at Marsh House Community Centre at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 18, Friday, May 19 and at 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, May 20.

People are asked to pay what they want for the performance in Bramingham Road.For more details, click here.

