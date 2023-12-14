Review: Brian Conley ensures everyone has a Ball at Milton Keynes Theatre panto Cinderella

Comedian and TV/theatre star Brian Conley certainly knows how to push the audience’s Buttons when it comes to giving a pantomime a sprinkle of festive fairydust.

He’s back at Milton Keynes Theatre after six years away and is clearly having a Ball playing the loveable servant role again in Cinderella.

For this production by Crossroads Pantomimes, Brian is joined on stage by his daughter, Lucy Conley, who is excellent as Fairy 312. She has to graduate and earn her fairy wings by ensuring Cinders and Prince Charming hook up – no prizes for guessing if she succeeds though!

From the off, Brian has the audience in the palm of his hand, leaving us to sing his first song for him... while he enjoys a hot beverage. Jokes, hilarious insults and attempts at embarrassing the public follow, before he shows us what an all-rounder he is with a super rendition of I’m A Believer alongside Cinderella (Sarah Vaughan).

Cinderella at Milton Keynes Theatre (Pic: Barry Rivett)

Comedy duo Neal Wright and Ben Stock play Wicked Stepsisters Claudia and Tess very well and have a wild range of colourful costume changes throughout the show as you’d expect (their candelabra outfits for some ‘light’ entertainment were particularly wacky). Although they’re evil and cruel characters, they are clearly enjoying the fun and chaotic nature of the show and are often seen struggling to stifle their giggling.

James Darch was perfectly Charming in his role as the Prince, while Owen Stringer as Dandini deserves a bigger part in future pantos as he excelled in the time he was on stage.

As for the set plays, some of the highlights to watch out for are the carriage that takes Cinders to the ball, Fairy’s failed attempt to transform Buttons into a hunk, plus Buttons trying to do a “number 2” in the forest and an excellent (rather than bog standard) toilet prop!

Back in 2017’s Cinderella at MK, Brian appeared alongside Gok Wan and there was some real chemistry between the pair, but this year he was more on his own with many of the key comedy moments with no-one really to bounce off, bar a few digs at the Wicked Stepsisters and some of those unlucky audience members.

Cinderella is at Milton Keynes Theatre (Pic: Barry Rivett)

That said, Brian’s antics, coupled with the fautless supporting cast, mean it's still the Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes and I would certainly encourage you to go the Ball this holiday season.