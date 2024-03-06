REVIEW: Hits of the 80s & 90s as I Should Be So Lucky musical arrives at Milton Keynes Theatre

I Should Be So Lucky, MK Theatre

The S.A.W. label had a record-breaking run of having at least one song in the UK top 100 singles chart every week between March 1986 and October 1990 – and many of those catchy tunes feature as we Step Back In Time (sorry, enough of the song puns!).

The plot focuses on Ella (Lucie-Mae Sumner) and Nathan (Billy Roberts) a young couple, hopelessly in love, and about to take the biggest step of their lives – marriage.

But due to a misunderstanding caused by his grandad, Nathan can’t go through with it… and so Too Many Broken Hearts becomes one of numerous S.A.W. hits that are cleverly woven into the script with precision timing.

Although the wedding’s off, the honeymoon is still on as the jilted bride-to-be heads to Turkey (not Torquay!) with her family in tow to make the most of the paid-for holiday in a luxury hotel.

That leaves Nathan pondering what the future holds as his furious prospective father-in-law Mike (Gary Davis), who is stuck with 250 vol-au-vents from the abandoned big day, tells him to sling his hook.

But best man Ash (Giovanni Spanò) convinces him to fight for Ella and so the pair jet off to Turkey so he can try to win her back.

The action moves to a luxury hotel managed by the brilliantly flamboyant Spencer (Jamie Chapman) who had some cracking one-liners, including stating how his Lovers Paradise resort was certainly not the Luton Premier Inn!

Nathan has competition for Ella from handsome tour guide Nadeem (Matthew Croke), who takes her out on the couple's pre-paid honeymoon excursions of a balloon trip, spa experience and jet-ski adventure.

I Should Be So Lucky is littered with brilliant special effects, including regular appearances from a digitally created Kylie Minogue offering advice to Ella, a plane journey through the clouds, and some fabulously done background beach scenes.

A Turkish massage was quite an experience for family member Michael (Scott Paige) and the sound effects made we wince more than once as masseuse Hassan (Ralph Bogard) got his magic hands working on him. The pair worked well together and their performance of Sinitta’s Toy Boy was one of the highlights of the evening.

Another great set-piece was the romantic dinner as the nearly-weds were trying to make up, only for Nadeem to get in the way of their reconciliation.

The humour was really ramped up in Act 2. Another highlight coming when Ella's dad Mike decides to fly out to join them as he’s missing his wife with their wedding anniversary approaching. Greeted by Spencer he’s asked if he’s turned up as an anniversary surprise… “no, I’ve run out of food” is the reply!

The music was obviously well-known and enjoyed by the audience, but I thought some of the singing didn’t quite hit the high notes that the rest of the production did. That said, the fun and energy the cast brought to the stage was exceptional and made for a fantastically fast-paced feel-good show that I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend.