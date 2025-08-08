Review: Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat dazzles at Milton Keynes Theatre

A scene from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat ©Tristram Kenton

Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat is back at Milton Keynes Theatre this week, having played to packed audiences in 2022.

And it isn’t simply a dream to expect the auditorium to be at capacity again for the next few days given the quality of the colourful and energetic production I witnessed on Thursday evening.

Joseph has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show - Tim Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s (music) first major collaboration – has been performed hundreds of thousands of times, including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway and international tours in over 80 countries worldwide.

The story is told entirely through song with the help of Narrator, Christina Bianco, who is a bundle of energy throughout. She also takes on a few other roles too (Jacob – with the help of a swift stick-on beard – and also Potiphar’s wife) and she is central to keeping up the breathless pace of the action.

Joseph (Adam Filipe) enters the fray and needs no introduction in that colourful coat as he gives a fantastic rendition of Any Dream Will Do. In fact, his singing and overall performance was outstanding throughout.

Joseph is Jacob’s favourite son, much to the dismay of his 11 jealous brothers who end up selling him into slavery, telling their father he’s dead. Several of his siblings are played by child cast members comically sporting fake beards, which took a little getting used. However, all the youngsters involved performed their parts admirably.

Bought as a slave by the wealthy Potiphar, Joseph ends up in jail after a misunderstanding when refusing the advances of Potiphar’s wife. There’s a scene here where Christina Bianco’s switch from Potiphar’s wife back to the Narrator is both extremely clever and hilarious.

While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh (Joe McElderry), who wants him to use his skills to predict the future.

A famine is coming, and Joseph becomes Pharaoh’s right-hand man to stave off the trouble it brings.

Joe McElderry’s belated entrance – he doesn’t appear until the start of Act 2 – is worth the wait. He takes a mic and there’s a more showbiz razzmatazz feel to proceedings as a huge Welcome To Fabulous Eygpt neon sign drops into view.

Joseph eventually reunites with his family. He’s a forgiving sort as he gets over the fact his brothers threw him down a well and sold him into slavery rather quickly!

As mentioned before the story is told totally by song, so it was slightly disappointing at times that I struggled to clearly make out the lyrics, but that maybe just my poor hearing. It didn’t really detract from the show too much as it all moved at such breakneck speed and you’re simply swept along by the performance.

Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat is bursting with energy, the choregraphy is amazing, and some of the sets (especially Pharaoh’s golden Egypt) are dazzling.

The runs continues at MK until Sunday (August 10). Book your tickets at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.