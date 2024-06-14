Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world’s longest running play is coming to Dunstable’ Grove Theatre in July as part of its 70th anniversary tour.

The play, written by Agatha Christie, premiered at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952 and toured the UK before opening in the West End where it continues to thrill audiences at St Martin’s Theatre, 70 years on.

The cast of the murder-mystery on tour includes EastEnders and Grange Hill star Todd Carty as Major Metcalf, Hollie Sullivan as Mollie Ralston and Barnaby Jago as Giles Ralston.

Todd said: “I saw it about 40 years ago, when I was a much younger man, and when I got the call ‘Would you like to be in The Mousetrap?’ I didn’t hesitate.

“Now here I am 40 years later playing Major Metcalf in the UK and Ireland tour. It’s fantastic.”