The ‘village idiot’, the singer and Phil Mitchell: Panto is in full swing at Dunstable’s Grove Theatre

Olivia Preston sat down with the actors to get some insight into the Grove’s latest show

The nights are long, the mornings are cold and it won’t be long until the new year begins. So before the winter blues set in completely, Dunstable’s Grove Theatre has the perfect pick-me-up for you.

From now until December 31, the iconic story of Jack and the Beanstalk will be told by some very familiar faces. Because what is Christmas without a trip to see the panto?

The one and only EastEnders tough guy, Phil Mitchell, also known by his real name of Steve McFadden, will be on the stage alongside Luton lad Jaymi Hensley and funny man Oliver Scott to tell the tale of Jack and that infamous beanstalk!

From left: Jaymi, Steve and Oliver. Picture: The Grove Theatre

Coming back to the town for his second stint at the theatre and his ninth time featuring in a pantomime, you could call Oliver a veteran of the comedy stage. He prides himself on being the joker and he’s living up to that in this year’s production.

He said: “I'm playing Billy, who is Jack's brother. He's a funny guy, the village idiot. Billy is probably going to be a heightened version of me. But I've been doing that over years and years and it's a character I fall into quite easily.”

Oliver is all for getting the audience laughing and on their feet. He explained: “We rehearse for nearly two weeks, but the last member of the cast is the audience – they're just as important to us as we are to our fellow actors and performers.”

Slightly starstruck, he added: “I was talking to Jaymi who's playing Jack this year, I can't believe he's here. He's got an amazing voice. And Phil Michell is brilliant. He's lovely. I'm sitting having lunch with him.”

The on-screen, no-nonsense Phil has swapped Walford for the magical fairytale land where he lurks on stage as Flesh Creep – the villain, something Steve is more than happy to lean into.

“I’ll get booed,” he said, “I'm not here for the gags, I'm not trying to be loved. I’m meant to be the baddie. We all know it's often the first place that children see or go to a theatre is for the panto. So they probably don't know Phil Mitchell or my track record, I'm here to drive home the baddie roll.”

Being in a Christmas panto is special to Steve, who likened the experience to running away with the circus. He explained: “It's exciting. You don't get any feedback when you're doing TV. They say ‘we're moving on’ and that's it. But to hear the crowd and the laughter and the music – it's very uplifting and fun. And it's just another world completely that you end up in.”

Playing the starring role of Jack, Luton-born Jaymi is warming up his pipes to belt out some bangers this December. Jaymi, best known for being part of the X Factor boyband Union J, is playing for his home crowd throughout this month. He said: “It just makes it a little bit more special for me playing to a home audience, which is fun.”