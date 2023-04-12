World-class ballet dancers set to perform at Dunstable’s Grove Theatre next month
Calling all ballet lovers!
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST
Dancers from world-renowned Central School of Ballet will perform at at Grove Theatre in Dunstable next month.
On Thursday, May 4, the Ballet Central Tour will celebrate the 40th birthday of the school with a programme created by artistic director Kate Coyne. It will include classical ballet, contemporary dance and two new pieces created especially for the tour.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Starting at 7.30pm, theatre-goers will watch dancers from the company who are set to graduate from this year.
Buy your tickets here.