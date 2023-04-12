News you can trust since 1891
World-class ballet dancers set to perform at Dunstable’s Grove Theatre next month

Calling all ballet lovers!

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST

Dancers from world-renowned Central School of Ballet will perform at at Grove Theatre in Dunstable next month.

On Thursday, May 4, the Ballet Central Tour will celebrate the 40th birthday of the school with a programme created by artistic director Kate Coyne. It will include classical ballet, contemporary dance and two new pieces created especially for the tour.

Starting at 7.30pm, theatre-goers will watch dancers from the company who are set to graduate from this year.

The show at the Grove Theatre is the first date of the tourThe show at the Grove Theatre is the first date of the tour
The show at the Grove Theatre is the first date of the tour
Buy your tickets here.

