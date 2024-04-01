Theatre hosts open day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back in late 2022 Luton Borough Council announced that they had no plans for the future of Luton’s library theatre, a theatre that had been in continual operation since 1962.

By early 2023 a group of local volunteers had got together and started the process of negotiations with the council and started putting a business plan together.

Lots of backwards and forwards, lots of discussions with other local people, organisations theatre groups, dance groups, music creatives, bands, and many more were involved in the process.

By August 2023 Luton Creative Community (LCC) was born, properly registered and ready to go, and then on 18th of October LCC took over the running of Luton’s only theatre.

Over the Christmas period the theatre had local theatre group the Griffinn players present their annual pantomime to packed audiences.

Chairman of Luton creative community Terry Hayden said: “Not only was it fantastic to see the theatre in full use again but it was lovely to hear the comments from audience members praising the work we had done and complimenting the facelift we had given to the front of house and bar area, all done by volunteers, mostly funded by a few donations."

In early January the theatre hosted the adult pantomime again to packed audiences.

LCC have been busy in the background raising money from local people and a couple of local organisations. Terry said: “We’ve been very lucky in receiving donations of equipment as the theatre was completely empty of any technical capability. We even had lights donated from the National Theatre in London”, tables and chairs donated by Costa coffee, and some fantastic cash donations from FCC Environmental and The Mall."

Now the reality of running a theatre is here, and very real, and this group of volunteers, all trying to hold down full-time jobs while running a theatre is starting to hit.

But they're not deterred and a visit to their website shows a full programme of events right the way through the rest of this year and even into early next year. A range of music from local bands, local dance schools, local theatre groups as well as several tribute acts, and children’s shows.

What the group really need now is more volunteers to help with running the shows, people to help as ushers, working behind the bar and learning and running the technical side of theatre.

Terry said: "This will succeed and we will keep our local theatre up and running no matter how much we struggle, but, we could really do with a bit of extra support from local people”.

He added: "Please visit our website and see what shows are on, we have some great children's shows coming up this Easter holiday which are starting to sell quite well, also please get in contact if you would like to volunteer”.

Luton Creative Community are holding an ‘Open Day’ on Saturday, April 6 from 11am till 4pm. Residents can come and see how a real theatre works, go onto the stage, see backstage, and see the tech box.