Timebank group in Dunstable
People give an hour of their time to help someone, and earn a ‘time-credit’ that can be exchanged for an hour of help for themselves. 1 hour = 1 time-credit. Almost any type of help can be offered and by anyone. So, for each hour you give, you get something back and an hour’s help from others. It’s easy, it’s fun and it’s free! If you are interested in finding out more about Timebanking in Central Bedfordshire visit https://bedsrcc.org.uk/what-we-do/community-engagement/timebanking/ or call 07392 722296’.
If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community, Timebanking could be the answer.
It's a community initiative, open to all – an opportunity to build relationships with local people, exchange skills and help those less fortunate than yourself.
All you have to offer is your time. No money is exchanged, and you can dip in and out as you want – with the added bonus of social get-togethers if you’d like to make some new friends.
You don’t have to sign up to a regular commitment and if you help someone by spending an hour walking their dog, mowing their lawn, teaching them something - or simply sitting and chatting - you don’t have to receive help in return unless you want to.
It’s being run by the Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity. Spokesperson Bex McBrearty said: “It’s such a lovely thing to do, especially in the current economic crisis when so many people are struggling financially.
"They might not be able to afford a gardener - but that’s a service one of our Timebanking members may be able to provide.