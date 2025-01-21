TV comedian Ignacio Lopez to perform in Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

2025 sees acclaimed Spanish/Welsh comedian Ignacio Lopez embark on his biggest ever live tour with brand new stand up show Señor Self-Destruct, including a show at Luton Hat Factory on February 6.

Spain’s Best ExportTM Ignacio Lopez is on a mission to destroy himself, and build a better version; Leaner. Smarter. Funnier.

Join the indisputable rising star of comedy, for a riotously funny exploration of vices, intrusive thoughts, and self improvement. Expect an armada of playful, wicked humour from the exotic outsider comedian, as he tries to identify his faults and ways to improve. Is it worth going to the gym?

Can you be addicted to technology? Do you know what happens if you give spiders drugs? Ignacio uses his razor-sharp wit, and effortless charm to tackle these questions and a bunch of other irrelevant horsesh*t.

Ignacio Lopez SSD

Ignacio said: "I set out to write a show about self improvement because I’ve truly destroyed my body and mind performing stand-up comedy. It’s time I sorted myself out, but not before I spend another five months traveling up and down the UK on public transport, eating terrible food and not getting any sleep.

"The world is on fire and I can't fix that but I will tell you my best jokes about British tourists, Spanish horror stories and the origins of music festivals. Also I try to do a cockney accent at one point, which is worth the price of admission alone."

Ignacio Lopez has been wowing audiences internationally with his individual style and high gag rate since 2010.

Now a regular on British TV, Ignacio’s extensive broadcast credits include Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), QI (BBC Two), Comedy Central Live (Comedy Central), The Apprentice: You’re Fired (BBC Two), The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice (Ch4), Pointless Celebrities (BBC One), Stand Up Sesh (BBC Wales) and most recently starring in The Spanish Job (Ch4 online).

Ignacio will also be appearing on the current series of Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC Two) and the next series of Celebrity Mastermind (BBC One) and Sorry, I Didn’t Know (ITV). His radio credits include The Now Show andThe United Nations of News (BBC Radio 4), The Leak, What Just Happened and his own special Spain’s Best Export (BBC Radio Wales), Breaking the News and The Good The Bad & The Unexpected (BBC Radio Scotland)

Ignacio’s 2023 tour (Nine Ig Fails) sold out venues all over the UK with numerous extra dates added due to phenomenal demand and he’s enjoyed sold out runs at festivals including the Edinburgh Fringe, Brighton Fringe, Leicester Comedy Festival and Neath Comedy Festival.

Recognised as one of the most unique voices on the circuit, Ignacio regularly headlines leading comedy clubs as well as performing on cruise ships and military gigs and supporting the likes of Jason Manford, John Bishop and Tom Stade on tour.

Ignacio regularly reaches viral status across social media with comedy songs about ‘why spain hates the UK’, and hilarious threads about public transport and has been featured in Top Jokes lists in The Telegraph and The Guardian.

Tickets for Ignacio Lopez in Luton on February 6 are available at https://www.culturetrust.com/whats-on/ignacio-lopez-senor-self-destruct