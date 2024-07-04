UK Covid-19 Inquiry comes to Luton to hear people's pandemic experiences
The two-day event is part of a series of nationwide Every Story Matters events, in which the public will be invited to share first-hand how the pandemic affected them.
Every Story Matters, the Inquiry’s UK-wide listening exercise, is the public’s opportunity to share the impact the pandemic had on them and their life with the Inquiry, without the formality of giving evidence or attending a public hearing.
The event will take place on Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 July at the Luton campus of the University of Bedfordshire, University Square, from 10.30am until 4.00pm.
Members of the public will be able to speak to Inquiry staff to find out more about Every Story Matters and share their experience of the pandemic in a variety of different ways. Counsellors will also be present to provide emotional support for those who may need it.
Every Story Matters will support the UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s investigations by providing evidence about the human impact of the pandemic on the UK population. This will help Baroness Hallett make recommendations for the future.
Inquiry Secretary Ben Connah said:
“The Inquiry must hear experiences from all corners of the country to ensure we get a full picture of the pandemic’s impact on people living and working across the UK.
“At our Every Story Matters event this week, people can come down to the University of Bedfordshire Luton Campus to have a chat with us, and I really would encourage people to come and meet us so they can inform the work we’re doing.
“People experienced the pandemic in many different ways in many different parts of the UK. No two stories are the same. That is why we are in Luton, in order to hear these stories directly from the public.”
Ruth Bourne, Registrar and University Secretary of the University of Bedfordshire said:
"We are pleased to host the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at our Luton Campus. It’s important that the people of Luton have the opportunity to share their stories about how the pandemic has impacted their lives. Ensuring their experiences are considered in the Covid inquiry's recommendations is crucial."
