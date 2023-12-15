University of Bedfordshire launches inaugural professorial lecture series

These events are free to attend and open to the local community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hear from academics who are experts in the fields of healthcare, business, and psychology as the University of Bedfordshire unveils a brand new inaugural professorial lecture series.

Over the course of three special lectures, which are free to attend and open to the public as well as students and staff, the University will celebrate its newly appointed Professors – Professor Yi Wang, Professor Ann Weatherall, and Professor Yannis Pappas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking off with Professor Yi Wang’s inaugural professorial lecture hosted at the University’s Luton campus on Wednesday 17th January 2024, this lecture series will present academic expertise on a broad range of engaging and thought-provoking topics. Click on each event below to find out more and sign up to attend for free.

Professor Yi Wang, Professor Ann Weatherall, and Professor Yannis Pappas

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about this new lecture series, Professor Andrew Church – Pro Vice Chancellor for Research & Innovation – commented: “This inaugural lecture series will demonstrate and celebrate the achievements of our newly appointed Professors and share their insights and research with our staff, students, and the wider community. I am very much looking forward to welcoming everyone to these exciting events throughout 2024.”

Find out more about each event below and hear from the newly appointed Professors:

In this lecture, Professor Yi Wang will discuss the challenges of data analysis and management across business analytics. The lecture will cover the new challenges brought by extending the scope of systems thinking and present a vision towards advanced decision support to be realised over the next decade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In this inaugural lecture, Professor Ann Weatherall will show what new things can be discovered about language by examining its use in microscopic detail in naturalistic, mundane and institutional settings.

Previewing this lecture, Professor Weatherall said: “Doing research is challenging but also fun. There is nothing like the excitement of testing novel ideas and making discoveries. I’m looking forward to sharing some of my work and hope it gives people something new to think about.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In this inaugural lecture, Professor Yannis Pappas will challenge some of the common conceptions around integrated care and highlight the benefits that can stem from organising and practising health and social care according to its principles.

Discussing the themes of this lecture, Professor Pappas said: “I have been privileged to be surrounded by brilliant colleagues and students in the University of Bedfordshire, as well as colleagues in the NHS and other agencies in the UK and abroad, who enabled me to contribute towards an improved delivery of health and social care.