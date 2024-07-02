University to host theatre performances tackling health and social care workforce shortages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The performances will take place on 4 and 5 July.

The University of Bedfordshire, in collaboration with Komola Collective, is presenting the Collaborative Targeted Outreach Programme (CTOP) play – an innovative theatre project aiming to demystify and celebrate the health and social care professions and encourage people to think about studying related courses.

The performances of CTOP are set to take place on Thursday 4 July and Friday 5 July at the University of Bedfordshire’s Luton campus. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the power of theatre in highlighting the human stories behind the healthcare sector, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for these vital professions.

CTOP Play poster

The CTOP play seeks to improve perceptions and understanding of nursing, midwifery, allied health professions, and social work, crafted in partnership between Komola Collective and the University of Bedfordshire and developed in collaboration with esteemed writer Shahid Iqbal Khan.

Professor Nasreen Ali – the lead for the CTOP project and Professor of Public Health Equality at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “We are excited to use theatre as a tool to explore areas of concern, engage, inform and inspire underrepresented communities to consider choosing a course and careers in health and social care.”

This ground breaking initiative is designed to engage with young people, parents, career-switchers, and under-represented groups from diverse ethnic backgrounds and discuss the challenges and opportunities of studying a course and going on to a career in health and social care.

The Director of the CTOP play, Filiz Ozcan, a founding member of Komola Collective, added: “The CTOP play offers a unique and powerful platform to share the human stories behind the healthcare sector. Through theatre, we aim to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for these vital professions, highlighting the diversity and resilience within the health and social care community.”

Martha Roberts, Chief People Officer at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, shared her enthusiasm for the CTOP research initiative, stating: “Building the NHS and social care workforce of the future means that we are really keen to work with today’s young people, their schools, and colleges, to give them a taste of the exciting things we currently do. The CTOP play is a pioneering approach to engaging local communities with career conversations about health and social care."