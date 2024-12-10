Up-style – New fashion and accessories pop-up shop for residents and community to enjoy at Luton care home

Friends of the Elderly’s Luton care home supports local entrepreneurs

At Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care home run by charity, Friends of the Elderly, residents have a new calendar diary date which nobody wants to miss – shopping at local fashion entrepreneurs’ Up-Style’s pop-up boutique shop.

Luton-based Up-Style, which is owned and managed by Mother and Daughter, Caroline and Michaela Ward, is setting up shop every other month in the care home’s beautiful gardens, adjacent to the popular Susie’s Tea Room and is open to all to visit. “We reached out to Caroline and Michaela as we thought that having Up-Style’s pop-up shop, with its great selection of hand-picked styles would be a lovely activity for our residents to enjoy and for members of the local community to visit,” said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at the care home.

Caroline and Michaela decided to create and set-up Up-Style as they share a deep love of fashion. “Our love of all things fashion was our motivation for creating Up-Style four years ago,” said Caroline. “Neither of us have ever worked in the Fashion Industry or Retail Sector, in fact I worked for an airline in the Customer Services Department, so it was a real change,” added Michaela.

Friends of the Elderly's Luton Residential Care Home - Little Bramingham Farm

The Up-Style pop-up boutique sells an eclectic and stylish range of items, all sourced from London, and especially hand-picked and put together my Michaela and Caroline. “We sell a wide range of fashionable jumpers, trousers, jackets, scarfs, jewellery and bags,” continued Michaela. “Helping our customers to decide on a new look or helping to style an outfit which makes someone feel special, beautiful and happy is a wonderful feeling – and what a great thing to be able to do for someone.”

“The residents thoroughly loved the first Up-Style pop-up boutique experience,” added Karen Charity, Little Bramingham Farm’s Activities Coordinator. “Being able to visit such a unique clothes and accessories shop, literally in their back garden, have a mooch at all the different things for sale, chat to Caroline and Michaela about different outfits and ask advice on colours and styles, was a terrific way to spend an afternoon.

“Not only did the residents make quite a few purchases, they also enjoyed chatting with Michaela and Caroline – and, after their shopping excursion, popping into Susie’s Tea Room for a warming cup of tea and tasty cake. What a nice way to end their shopping trips.”

“The residents - and care team - are now looking forward to the Up-Style Christmas Pop-Up,” continued Emma. “From 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., today, Tuesday 10th December, as part of one of our community Christmas events, Caroline and Michaela will be bringing the Up-Style boutique back to Little Bramingham Farm for their December visit.”

“Everyone at Little Bramingham Farm is in the Christmas Spirit and excited to see the care home’s gardens magically transformed into Santa’s North Pole Workshop on 10th and 12th December. The magical community Christmas events will be complete with Santa’s very own Grotto and there will also be a creative Noel-Time Activities Area – and The Grinch’s Corner too,” added Karen.

“The Christmas Up-Style pop up boutique will be located outside Susie’s Tea Room, in the care home’s attractive gardens, and we’re looking forward to seeing the residents again and meeting more members of the local community,” said Caroline.

“We hope to welcome lots of our local community to our Christmas events which are taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on 10th and 12th December. With the festive season in full flow, we hope everyone who comes along will have Yuletide, fun-filled time,” Emma concluded.

If you would like to book to visit Santa in his Christmas Grotto at Little Bramingham Farm Care Home, please call 01582 582433. Tickets cost £3 per child. Everyone who visits Santa will get a Christmas Gift from his North Pole Workshop to take home to open on Christmas Day.