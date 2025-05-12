Vibrant Kenya Cultural event held in Luton

The event was attended by a distinguished list of guests, including Mrs. Camilla King, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire; Debbie Inskip OBE DL FLCM, Deputy Lieutenant; John Tizard, Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner; and Community Support Officer Daniel “Danny” McHugh, all of whom praised LDSKCF’s dedication to cultural unity and youth engagement.

Bav Shah and his father were also honoured for their continued involvement and contribution to strengthening ties within the Kenyan and wider African community in Luton.

The celebration began with a powerful and interactive performance from the Duba Africa Drummers and Dancers, whose rhythmic beats and energetic movements immediately captivated the audience. The performance encouraged audience participation and brought to life the deep-rooted traditions of Kenyan music and dance.

A short skit on Kenyan marriage customs added a humorous and educational touch, highlighting the beauty and significance of traditional rites of passage, with strong cultural symbolism that resonated with both elders and youth.

Youth leader Angel gave a compelling address on cultural identity in modern British society, sharing her personal journey of navigating dual heritage and encouraging her peers to embrace and celebrate their African roots.

A stunning highlight of the event was the fashion showcased by the Kenyan community where Kenyans were dressed in traditional attire and beadwork from several communities. The audience was particularly impressed by the colourful costumes and necklaces and costumes worn by the Maasai women which including the intricate beaded collars traditionally worn by married women.

Equally captivating were the distinctive outfits from the Kikuyu, Swahili, and Luo cultures, each representing unique regional identities .

The evening was filled with traditional food, music, and community spirit, offering both education and celebration. The event served as a vibrant reminder of the importance of preserving and passing on Kenyan heritage to younger generations living in the diaspora.

Through events like this, LDSKCF continues to foster cultural pride, inclusivity, and intergenerational connection within diverse communities.

Written by Steve Mwangi

