'Voice of Christmas' Aled Jones MBE to Perform at Millfield Green's Festive Event in Bedfordshire

Millfield Green, the newly opened retirement village owned and operated by Inspired Villages, is pleased to extend an open invitation to the Bedfordshire community for a heart-warming festive event taking place on Thursday 7th December, from 2pm-4pm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located in Caddington, Bedfordshire, this event promises an array of delightful surprises, including Santa's Grotto, Santa's Elves, choir performances, festive treats, and a live performance by the iconic singer and television presenter, Aled Jones MBE, known for his iconic rendition of 'Walking in The Air' from The Snowman film during the mid-1980s.

The event not only promises a festive experience but also presents a unique opportunity for guests, residents, and the wider community to explore the village, take tours, and discover the benefits it offers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those interested in attending the Christmas event can register their attendance by calling 01582 287360, or visiting: https://www.inspiredvillages.co.uk/events/millfield-green-voice-of-christmas-with-aled-jones.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Guests can enjoy a variety of festive refreshments, including mulled wine, hot chocolate, mince pies, and cookies, available throughout the day.

Scott McCartney, Village Manager at Millfield Green, comments, "Our Christmas event is the perfect occasion to invite the wider community into our vibrant setting and enjoy some magical festive fun. The event is open to both residents and their families, as well as those from the surrounding area. Caddington represents a vibrant intergenerational community, and it's a wonderful opportunity to unite people of all ages for a truly special performance by Aled Jones and a lot of fun."

Millfield Green recently opened its doors in November, becoming the UK's first Net Zero Carbon (regulated energy) retirement village. Sustainability is at the heart of this community's design, with careful planning to reduce its carbon footprint and create a more sustainable environment. Millfield Green aims to redefine retirement living, with a commitment to sustainability serving as the blueprint for an additional 25 Net Zero Villages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Managed by Inspired Villages, Millfield Green village offers state-of-the-art facilities accessible to both residents and the local community. The first phase of the village features 80 apartments and an assisted living block. This £31 million development encompasses a diverse array of amenities, including a swimming pool, sauna, gym, hairdressing salon, yoga deck, spa, bar and café, library, craft room, and an exercise studio.