Would you like to spend time in one of England 's most prestigious and fascinating gardens? Would you like to share your enthusiasm and love of history?

Whether it’s welcoming and chatting to visitors as a meet and greeter, helping the gardeners in the gardens and grounds or sharing your knowledge of the garden as a garden steward. Telling the stories of our unique house and garden as a room guide or volunteering in our second hand bookshop, there are plenty of ways to get involved here at Wrest Park, so come along to one of our open days and find out more about what's involved and how you can help our visitors