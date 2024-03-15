Warm Space at The Methodist Church Dunstable
The Living Room is the name of the Square’s Warm Space. It has been running for two years, opening every Friday from 10.30am to 1.30pm. We provide a warm and welcoming space for visitors to enjoy free hot drinks, cake and snacks.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Activities on offer are board games, sewing, newspapers and a variety of crafts.
Everyone is made welcome whether it is for a chat, to enjoy a delicious bowl of home-made soup or to warm up on a cold day.