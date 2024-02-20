Warner Bros. Discovery announced as headline sponsor for UnderOne Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scheduled for July 24th – 25th, 2024, at the University of Northampton, this transformative festival is set to redefine the discourse on DEI with a global perspective.

Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment powerhouse, brings its unwavering commitment to DEI to the forefront as the headline sponsor for UnderOne Festival. With their support, the event aims to foster meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and action towards building more inclusive communities and workplaces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Asif Sadiq MBE, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery, expressed his enthusiasm for the sponsorship, stating, "We are thrilled to support the inaugural year of UnderOne Festival. Companies that prioritise DE&I not only foster stronger relationships with employees, consumers, and partners but also drive greater business success. I look forward to contributing to this event and sharing knowledge and experience with our counterparts around the world."

Dr Asif Sadiq MBE, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery

The festival has already garnered interest from influential leaders across the globe, including participants from the UK, USA, UAE, Finland, and Spain. Themes to be explored during the event include leveraging diversity to enhance employee value propositions, navigating the impact of artificial intelligence on inclusivity in the digital age, and integrating DEI principles with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices for responsible leadership.

The festival will bring together a diverse array of DEI practitioners, industry leaders, HR professionals, entrepreneurs, non-profit organisations, educators, public sector representatives, creatives, and individuals passionate about advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion.