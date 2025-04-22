Welsh National Opera return to the Milton Keynes Theatre stage this May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Welsh National Opera bring performances of The Marriage of Figaro and Peter Grimes to Milton Keynes Theatre on Thursday, 15 - Saturday, 17 May.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marriage of Figaro

Following its performances in February, Tobias Richter’s colourful production of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro comes to Milton Keynes Theatre on Thursday, 15 May, with Max Hoehn directing and conducted by former WNO Associate Conductor, Kerem Hasan.

Chen Reiss will be reprising the role of Countess Almaviva in Milton Keynes, alongside Michael Mofidian, Christina Gansch, Harriet Eyley, Giorgio Caoduro, Wyn Pencarreg, Jeffrey Lloyd-Roberts, WNO Associate Artist Eiry Price, Monika Sawa and Julian Boyce.

Welsh National Opera: The Marriage of Figaro & Peter Grimes Show Artwork

Peter Grimes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from the success of Welsh National Opera’s new production of Britten’s Death in Venice, this Spring Season features another new production, Britten’sPeter Grimes.

The production will be conducted by WNO Music Director Tomáš Hanus, his first Britten opera, with Melly Still making her WNO directorial debut.

A tale of mystery, prejudice and tragedy set to a melodic score, this opera follows the story of fisherman Peter Grimes as he grapples with his inner demons when his coastal town community turn against him. Over the course of this opera, Peter’s fragile mental state unwinds and eventually collapses following a tragic incident involving a fishing apprentice in a storm, an incident that Peter knows he will inevitably be blamed for.

WNO Peter Grimes - cast of Peter Grimes - photo credit Dafydd Owen

In his role debut, tenor Nicky Spence takes up the title role, making a much-welcome return to WNO following performances in Autumn 2022’s The Makropulos Affair. The illustrious British mezzo-soprano Dame Sarah Connolly will also make her role debut singing Auntie. Sally Matthews makes her WNO debut in the role of Ellen Orford. Also joining the cast are Oliver Johnston as Bob Boles, Dominic Sedgwick as Ned Keene and Catherine Wyn-Rogers as Mrs Sedley. The cast also includes a host of homegrown Welsh singers including David Kempster, Fflur Wyn, Jeffrey Lloyd-Roberts and Sion Goronwy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Grimes Director Melly Still said: ‘I keep pinching myself: yes, I am working on Peter Grimes with Nicky Spence of all remarkable people. We live close by so coffees in Deptford with his baby in tow are where we mediate on the most complex, infuriating and sorrowful of characters in opera. Plus we’re working with a cast to die for – many of us first-timers in the world of Grimes, mixing it up with a wealth of Grimes experience – the finest actors as much as they are astounding singers; Dame Sarah Connolly, Catherine Wyn-Rogers, David Kempster, Dominic Sedgwick, Fflur Wyn, Eiry Price, Sion Goronwy and Callum Thorpe are among those bringing fireworks to the Suffolk coast. I’m thrilled to be reunited with the soulful magic of Sally Matthews (Glyndebourne’s Rusalka), and the endlessly thoughtful Jeffrey Lloyd-Roberts (Glyndebourne’s The Wreckers).

"Also joining the team are exceptional local theatre and dance artists who will help us deliver this unflinchingly raw portrayal of an outsider. Of course, an outsider needs a community to pit against: in this case the full force of WNO’s fantastic Chorus. Marshalling all of us with an exquisitely sensitive appreciation of Britten’s vision, the always brilliant Tomáš Hanus."

Peter Grimes will be performed at Milton Keynes Theatre on Saturday, 17 May.

Book your tickets for both performances now at: atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre.