West End Stars coming to Luton in the Ultimate Jersey Boys Tribute Band
Mecca Bingo Luton and Must Have Entertainment are proud to announce an evening of entertainment featuring The Jersey Quartet, the ultimate Jersey Boys tribute band, on Friday 6 September 2024.
The Jersey Quartet, comprised of esteemed West End performers, will bring the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to life.
Audiences can expect classic hits such as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Walk Like a Man,” delivered with the authenticity and energy that have made Jersey Boys a beloved musical phenomenon.
Mecca Bingo Luton opens the national tour for The Jersey Quartet, with other locations such as Stevenage, Harlow and Leicester also on the tour location list.
Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased from Eventbrite and Mecca Bingo directly.
