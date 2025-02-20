‘When We Aren’t Seen, We All Go Missing’: A powerful new performance comes to Houghton Regis Library

Next Generation Youth Theatre (NGYT) and Central Bedfordshire Council invite you to experience 'When We Aren't Seen, We All Go Missing', a bold and moving performance created in collaboration with pupils at The Academy of Central Bedfordshire - Kingsland.

Taking place at Houghton Regis Library on Friday 28th February, This unique performance combines dance, verbatim theatre and an insight into the minds of the too often forgotten.

Join us at one of two 15 minute performances; where between the books, new stories will be told. Follow two young friends seeking comfort in connection and safety in being seen.

Facilitated by award-winning theatre-makers Next Generation Youth Theatre CIC (NGYT), the creative process has platformed the young people’s perspectives, ensuring their truths are amplified and acknowledged.

Why This Performance Matters: Theatre and dance are more than just art forms—they are catalysts for change, tools for advocacy, and spaces for real voices to be heard. This performance shines a light on the reality of social isolation and the urgent need to listen to young people’s experiences.

NGYT shared: "It has been an absolute honour to work with pupils at the academy. Listening to their thoughts and feelings once again reminds us of the importance of ensuring young people are given a chance to be heard."

This performance is not only a unique creative experience but also a must-attend event for professionals working with young people. It serves as essential CPD for those committed to genuine, collaborative, and impactful work with teenagers.

"At NGYT, we believe young people should not have to fight for a seat at the table—they belong there." This event is a call to action for policymakers and key stakeholders to experience first-hand the power of youth voices in shaping the world around them.

Join us, witness their stories, and be part of the change.

Come along to Houghton Regis Library, LU5 5ES on Friday 28th February.

Short performances at: 4:00pm - 4:15pm and 4:45pm - 5:00pm.For all ages, FREE and No booking required – just come along.

More information at: ngyt.co.uk/production/when-we-arent-seen-we-all-go-missing/