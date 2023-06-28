Win free donuts for a year in a giant fruit machine at The Mall in Luton's Food Fortunes event

Food Fortunes

Donut lovers are being the chance to win a year’s supply of the sweet treat at The Mall’s Food Fortunes event.

On Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 shoppers can stop by the ‘Food Arena’ in Central Square to try their luck on the giant fun fruit machine. Simply match three logos to win some fantastic food prizes – ncluding jackpots like free donuts for a year.

Foodies can also sample delicious free tasters from the range of food and drink outlets on offer at The Mall and pick up some amazing offers to enjoy on their shopping trip.

The event runs from 11am to 5pm.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “Our Food Fortunes event this July is set to be incredibly popular, with a huge variety of delicious prizes all ready to be won by shoppers. It’s also a great opportunity to try something new, with tasty samples on offer from a whole range of food and drink outlets here at the shopping centre. Fancy trying your luck? We’ll see you there!”