News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Win free donuts for a year in a giant fruit machine at The Mall in Luton's Food Fortunes event

You can also sample free tasters from The Mall’s food and drink outlets
By Laura OsmanContributor
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:39 BST
Food FortunesFood Fortunes
Food Fortunes

Donut lovers are being the chance to win a year’s supply of the sweet treat at The Mall’s Food Fortunes event.

On Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 shoppers can stop by the ‘Food Arena’ in Central Square to try their luck on the giant fun fruit machine. Simply match three logos to win some fantastic food prizes – ncluding jackpots like free donuts for a year.

Foodies can also sample delicious free tasters from the range of food and drink outlets on offer at The Mall and pick up some amazing offers to enjoy on their shopping trip.

The event runs from 11am to 5pm.

Most Popular

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “Our Food Fortunes event this July is set to be incredibly popular, with a huge variety of delicious prizes all ready to be won by shoppers. It’s also a great opportunity to try something new, with tasty samples on offer from a whole range of food and drink outlets here at the shopping centre. Fancy trying your luck? We’ll see you there!”

The Mall will continue its summer events programme with the launch of Jurassic Summer on July 22. Further information can be found on The Mall’s website.

Related topics:The Mall Luton