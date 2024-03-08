Workshop offers guidance to new authors on publishing choices
Public speaking coach and radio personality Rose Marie Calder is the author of 'Law of Life' and other upcoming books in the Grant Priestly contemporary mystery series. Her 'Law of Bravery' is due to published in March, 2024.
Journalist and oral storyteller Lynette Hill also writes fantasy fiction, including 'The Glass Singers' series of novels. Recently her short story 'Ernest and the Queen of the Wolves' was shortlisted for the Kentucky Visions Short Story Contest.
Poet Theresa Rhodes is the author of 'Journey For Life's Treasure' and the collaborative work 'Lockdown: Behind Closed Doors.'
Each of these women has followed a different path on the journey to becoming published authors and are happy to share the lessons they learned on the way.
How do you know when your manuscript is ready to be sent out into the world? What is the difference between traditional publishing, self-publishing and hybrid publishing? Do you really need an agent or an editor to help you get your work out there? These and other common questions will be covered on the night.
Anyone with an interest in writing and publishing is welcome to attend this entertaining and informative evening.