X-4RCE CIC launches free football sessions to support men's mental health

X-4RCE, a Community Interest Company dedicated to improving mental health and wellbeing in the community, is launching its X-4RCE Awareness Football Sessions, aimed at supporting men’s mental health.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free weekly sessions, in partnership with AFC Awareness, will be held every Wednesday from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at PowerLeague Luton, starting on July 9th.

The football sessions were developed in direct response to feedback from service users, many of whom expressed the need for accessible opportunities to engage in physical activity and connect with others in a safe, non-judgemental space. The sessions combine fitness, friendship, and mental health support in a relaxed setting, offering a unique opportunity for men to come together, engage in sport, and prioritise their wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are incredibly excited to launch these sessions, as they have been created based on the needs of the people we serve," said Wade Wilson, Founder and CEO of X-4RCE. "At X-4RCE, we understand the power of sport in not only improving physical health but also fostering community connections and offering mental health support, especially for men who may feel isolated or struggle to talk about their mental health."

AFC Awareness Player In Action

"This is more than football," explained Wade, "This is an opportunity for men to have fun, and feel supported. It's about creating a space where mental wellbeing is prioritised, and where individuals feel empowered to talk openly about their mental health without fear of judgment."

The X-4RCE Awareness Football Sessions are designed to be inclusive, welcoming individuals of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced players. The sessions aim to create a sense of community, build friendships, and provide the tools necessary to support mental wellbeing through sport. Whether participants are looking for a way to stay active or to meet others, the sessions will foster a positive and supportive environment for all. With no booking needed and no commitment required, men are welcome to turn up to sessions as and when they need it.

The Sport England Movement Fund has provided crucial support for this project. By supporting the X-4RCE Awareness Football Sessions, the fund has made it possible for X-4RCE to offer these sessions free of charge, ensuring that any male who needs them can participate, regardless of financial situation.

For more information about the X-4RCE Awareness Football Sessions or to get involved, visit www.x-4rce.com, or follow X-4RCE on social media for updates.