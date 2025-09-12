Yesterday, all these photos were so far away…

Yesteryear photos from the Gazette

…now it looks as though they’re here to stay… At last Monday’s meeting, members of Dunstable Probus Club were able to enjoy some of what regular readers of the Dunstable Gazette have been sampling for many an issue: John Buckledee’s popular “Yesteryear” feature.

John opened his talk following a brief skirmish with the PA system - but as a seasoned journalist he soon came out on top! His introductory slide included a view of his former office, when editor of the Gazette, on the corner of High Street North and Albion Street. And that set the scene for a fascinating walk down memory lane. Although, to be honest, many of the photos were older than most Probus members, so reminiscence would be a more appropriate word.

Many of the views showed a “then” and “now” comparison, confirming how our townscape has evolved over the years and yet how it has remained the same in many ways. We saw how Middle Row had changed since pre 1913; how “Bankers’ Corner” on High Street North still has many original buildings; where Worthington Smith made his drawing of “Market Day” from; and where Gary Cooper’s dad was born in the White House (NOT that one, the one in Houghton Regis!)

We also learnt a little about early photographers who lived and worked in Dunstable - Percy Vlako Turner, Ashwell Morgan and James Field - and saw examples of their work. Field was also a local councillor and, with colleague Arthur Nash, was instrumental in persuading Cross Paperware to build their factory in High Street South. Never mind that the contract to build the factory was awarded to Mr. Nash!

Middle Row - pre 1913

Towards the end, we saw a photo of the Dunstable Peace Day celebrations of July 1919. In offering thanks to John on behalf of members for a very enjoyable talk, Graham Smith pointed out the irony that, on the very same day Dunstable celebrated Peace, Luton’s Town Hall was burnt down!

Dunstable PROBUS Club meets on the second Monday of the month at Tilsworth Golf Centre and membership is open to retired or semi-retired professional and business women and men. The Club’s main purpose is the promotion of good fellowship and you would be very welcome to come along - please contact us on 01582 608242. The next meeting will be held on Monday 13th October 2025 when lunch will be followed by Tony Smith, who will be giving a talk on ‘The Poor Law’.