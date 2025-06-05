You’re invited! More than 350 artists to open their studios to public across Cambridgeshire this July

The free July Open Studios art festival, organised by Cambridge Open Studios, returns next month (July). This year marks the first time the event has been held since its founder, Julia Ball, passed away.

For four weekends in July, art enthusiasts and collectors across Cambridgeshire are invited to step into artists’ studios, garages and galleries to learn more about art and the creative process. With both long-term professionals and emerging talents participating, the event is a showcase of Cambridgeshire’s diverse and vibrant creative community.

Since 1974, Cambridge Open Studios July Open Studios has grown to encompass hundreds of artists specialising in a vast range of disciplines including painting, jewellery, printmaking, ceramics and pottery, glass art, digital art, drawing and illustration, woodwork and furniture, sculpture, textiles, photography, book art, lettering and calligraphy, mixed media and collage and much more.

Gabriella del Valle, Chair of the management team, a small team who volunteer their time to organise the event each year, said: “What started as a small showcase of artists’ work in 1974 has grown to become a much-loved event that people look forward to every year. It is a unique opportunity for people to both view art in the space it was created and to hear directly from artists about their inspiration and methods.

Cambridge Open Studios management team

“While Cambridge Open Studios has a rich legacy, I am excited that this year will see our first ever young artists' open studio in the newly refurbished learning studio at the Fitzwilliam Museum. Thanks to its support, we are able to nurture the next generation of creative talent in Cambridgeshire. I encourage as many people as possible to take advantage of the opportunity to meet with artists and visit as many studios as possible this July – I know I can’t wait to welcome guests into my studio”.

Visitors can download the Cambridge Open Studios app or digital guide so that they plan their visits to artists in Cambridge and surrounding towns and villages.

This year’s July Open Studios is sponsored by Feilden+Mawson, Inclume, Movewells, myspace, Paus and St John’s Innovation Centre.

To find out more about Cambridge Open Studios, visit: https://camopenstudios.org/.