Youth Conference in Luton: Safe Haven

By Firoza Abdool Sathar
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 14:28 BST

Developing a safe space for young people to express themselves and belong. Youth work importance in prevention and intervention

CYCD are hosting this flagship event on 9th December 2024, at 5.30pm-9.00pm at CYCD, 94-106 Leagrave Road, Luton, LU4 8HZ.

We are reaching out to young people in promoting diversity, intercultural and inter-religious dialogue, sharing common values of freedom, tolerance and respect; enhancing critical thinking and developing a sense of initiative among young people.

We want to equip youth workers with competences needed for transferring fundamental values of our society, particularly minority young people.

CYCD youth conferenceCYCD youth conference
We hope to highlight the importance of early intervention, addressing root causes, and empowering young people to navigate life's challenges and to build resilience.

We hope to raise awareness among professionals and keeping all informed about issues young people face today and to understand the facilities needed.

We are working collaboratively with the Police and Crime Commissioner and the VERU team aims.

