Youth Conference in Luton: Safe Haven

Developing a safe space for young people to express themselves and belong. Youth work importance in prevention and intervention

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CYCD are hosting this flagship event on 9th December 2024, at 5.30pm-9.00pm at CYCD, 94-106 Leagrave Road, Luton, LU4 8HZ.

We are reaching out to young people in promoting diversity, intercultural and inter-religious dialogue, sharing common values of freedom, tolerance and respect; enhancing critical thinking and developing a sense of initiative among young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We want to equip youth workers with competences needed for transferring fundamental values of our society, particularly minority young people.

CYCD youth conference

We hope to highlight the importance of early intervention, addressing root causes, and empowering young people to navigate life's challenges and to build resilience.

We hope to raise awareness among professionals and keeping all informed about issues young people face today and to understand the facilities needed.

We are working collaboratively with the Police and Crime Commissioner and the VERU team aims.