Youth Fest returns this July

By Luton Council
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 10:00 BST

Luton’s biggest festival for young people is back this year on Thursday 24 July. Children and young people from across Luton can come down to Wardown park between 12pm (noon) and 4pm for an afternoon of live music, VR experiences, sports, crafts and more!

Youth Fest is now in its fourth year, and is a free, inclusive event that highlights the services, support and events available for children and young people in Luton.

It includes various activities such as sports, crafts, games and interactive virtual reality experiences to keep you entertained and help you find out more about what’s on offer from services working with young people in Luton.

We will be lucky to be joined by local young musicians who will be performing throughout the afternoon, so look out for more information on the Youth Partnership Service website as it comes.

Councillor Umme Ali, portfolio holder for children’s social care at Luton Council, said: “Children and young people in Luton deserve the very best, and that includes great events. Luton Youth Fest is a chance for young people to come together, find out about what support they can access, and make friends. Our Youth Partnership Service offer a range of free support and advice about youth clubs, rehabilitation, and more. They also run our Luton Youth Council who are an integral part of making sure children’s voices are heard in the town.

“Luton’s youth are also a key part of our 2040 vision, and we want to ensure that they have the best start possible and can thrive in every aspect of life.”

We want to give a special thank you to our numerous partners who have made Luton Youth Fest happen this year!

